Pendle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $602,785.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Pendle has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $602,785.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

