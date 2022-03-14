Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
