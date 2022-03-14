Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

