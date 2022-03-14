Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske is riding high on strategic acquisitions. It has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with Warner Truck Centers buyout. Acquisition of Kansas City Freightliner, completed in the second quarter of 2021, is expected to add $450 million in Penske’s annualized revenue. The McCoy buyout, completed in November, may boost the top line of Penske’s PTG subsidiary. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers are driving sales. But, it faces the brunt of escalating SG&A costs and adverse forex translations, which may limit earnings. High debt levels and tight inventory led by the ongoing chip crisis are other concerns. Also, tough competition may lower selling prices. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

