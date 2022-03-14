Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.80. 10,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,006. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

