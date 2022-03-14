Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Performant Financial to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of -0.68.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

