Phantasma Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $95.59 million and $1.21 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,827.66 or 1.00114070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00258688 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

