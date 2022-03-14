Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.72

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 10095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

