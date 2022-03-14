Pickle Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $580,712.00 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00010191 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $580,712.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033305 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00105207 BTC.
Pickle Finance Profile
Pickle Finance
is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance
. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance
and its Facebook page is accessible here
.
According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “
Pickle Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
