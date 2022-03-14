PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 116,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,182. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $5,694,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 587.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 225,903 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.