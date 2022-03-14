Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,729. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PIFYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

