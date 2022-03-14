Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Ping Identity worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

