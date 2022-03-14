Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 1,389,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

