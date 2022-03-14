Piper Sandler Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $163.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

