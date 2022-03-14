Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $124.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

