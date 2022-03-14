Piper Sandler Increases Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $20,564,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company's principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

