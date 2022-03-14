Piper Sandler Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $26.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.92 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.