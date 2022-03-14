Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

