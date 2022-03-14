Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Pool posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $17.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.10. 220,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,298. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

