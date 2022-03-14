PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.34.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
