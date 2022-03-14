Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $252,000 Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Research by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NRC stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.70. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

