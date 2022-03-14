Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.31, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

