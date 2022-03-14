Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

