Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the February 13th total of 848,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.