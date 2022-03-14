Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

