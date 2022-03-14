Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $675.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.24 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

