Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $216.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.00. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.