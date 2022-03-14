Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

RF stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

