Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $783.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

