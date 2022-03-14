Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.39 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $84.41. 121,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. The company has a market cap of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.