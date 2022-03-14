Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,426 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $9.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.42. 5,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.24. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.91 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.