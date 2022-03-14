Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,625 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.53. 1,073,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

