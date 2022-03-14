Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.91 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.