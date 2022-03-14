Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.