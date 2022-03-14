ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PEX stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.