PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

UNLRY stock remained flat at $$4.63 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

