Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($63.04) to €70.50 ($76.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

PUBGY opened at $15.05 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

