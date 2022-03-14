Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post $9.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.24 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of LUNG opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Pulmonx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pulmonx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

