Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,270.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $3,270.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

