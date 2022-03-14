Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,850 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 518,130 shares during the period.

BUG stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

