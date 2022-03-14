Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.29. 1,790,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,552,961. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

