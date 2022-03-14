Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

