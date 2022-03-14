Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

