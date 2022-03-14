Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.37

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.37 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 1733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

