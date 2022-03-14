Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.37

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.37 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 1733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
