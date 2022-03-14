Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN remained flat at $$23.39 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,035. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

