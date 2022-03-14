RAI Finance (SOFI) Market Cap Reaches $32.87 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 14% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and $563,926.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.