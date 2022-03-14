RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:RAVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
