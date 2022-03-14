Raymond James Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$200.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$200.00 price target on WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$188.14.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$115.25 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.11.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last ninety days.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.