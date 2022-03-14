Raymond James Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.29.

AFN opened at C$38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

