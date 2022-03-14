Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE CHW opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The firm has a market cap of C$247.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.40. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$14.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

