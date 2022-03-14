Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $176,209,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,123. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

